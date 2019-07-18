FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Drug Task Force in Forsyth County have been working diligently to arrest those involved in drug trafficking.
On Tuesday officials conducted a search at a home on Dickerson Road in southwest Forsyth where three suspects arrested.
Police arrested Robert Coggins, 43, Teresa Ingram, 53, and William Folds, 54, at the home.
Coggins was charged with trafficking and possession of Methamphetamine.
Ingram was charged with possession of Methamphetamine with intent and other drug related objects.
Folds was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, and other drug related objects.
No bond was ordered for Coggins and Ingram; however, Folds bond was set at $13,440.
Police not only seized Methamphetamine from the suspects, but they also seize cash.
