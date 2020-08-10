GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roadways in the area of Hollywood Ave. and Hollywood Circle are shut down due an active police investigation of a crash.
Gainesville Police say multiple suspects fled officers in the area. Motorist are advised to use alternate routes.
If anyone sees anything suspicious, please call 911.
This is a developing story.
