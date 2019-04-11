Decatur, GA (CBS46) Police have three suspects in custody after a home invasion at an apartment complex in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.
DeKalb County Police say the armed suspects forced the residents into their apartment at the Thornbury Apartments on Aylesbury Loop in Decatur.
The suspects then allegedly ransacked the apartment.
Officers arrived on the scene and were able to take all three suspects into custody.
No injuries were reported.
