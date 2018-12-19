Norcross, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for three suspects accused of assaulting an employee during an armed robbery at a Gwinnett County pharmacy.
The incident happened on December 7 at the VN Pharmacy on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
Police say the suspects entered the business wearing masks and gloves and once inside, they jumped the counter and kicked in an employee access door.
One of the suspects then grabbed and dragged the employee into a back room before putting a gun to her head.
The suspects forced the employee to open a safe before taking off with a large amount of medication and the employee's purse.
They fled the scene in a newer-model Ford Taurus with what police believe to be invalid license plates.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.