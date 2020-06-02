GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police have identified two men suspected in the fatal shooting of a former deputy who was working during an armed robbery at an auto store in January.
Tavares Norah, 25, and Prince Robertson, 27, are wanted for armed robbery and the murder of 63 year-old Felix Cosme at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts location on Hamilton Mill Road on January 8.
According to Gwinnett County Police, one of the men followed a female employee into the store and asked her to open the cash drawer.
Cosme, walked out from the back of the store and saw the interaction between the employee and the suspect. Cosme attempted to pull his weapon, but was fatally shot. He died at the scene.
The FBI then issued a $15,000 reward for information leading to the suspects.
On Monday, officers received a robbery call at an Auto Zone location on Dacula Road. They were unable to catch the men but did determine they were the suspects accused in the fatal shooting of Cosme.
If you have any information on the two suspects, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
