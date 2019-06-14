ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two men suspected of an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant are in custody after a police chase early Friday morning.
Atlanta Police say two men pulled up to the drive-thru at the Krystal restaurant on Piedmont Avenue and pointed a gun at the employee. One of the suspects then grabbed the cash drawer before both men fled the scene in a Ford Mustang.
Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol officers caught up with the vehicle and a chase began. Officers eventually used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle on the 10th St. bridge in Midtown.
Two guns and three cash drawers were found inside the vehicle. One of the suspects was wanted for previous robberies at gas stations and fast food restaurants.
The suspects have not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.