ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The two suspects who were responsible for the death of Clark Atlanta student, Alexis Crawford, have been indicted on several charges on Friday. According to the indictment by a Fulton County Grand Jury, Jordyn Jones, 22, and Barron Brantley, 21, who were in a relationship at the time of the incident, were responsible for the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford on October 31, 2019.

Crawford and Jones were roommates at Clark Atlanta University.

Investigators said that Jones and Brantley were indicted for causing Crawford’s death by suffocation using a garbage bag. The two suspects then dumped Crawford’s body in Exchange Park in DeKalb County.

Brantley was also indicted for one count of Aggravated Sodomy for unlawfully and forcefully anally sodomizing Crawford on October 26, 2019, five days before the murder, according to reports.

Brantley was faced with seven indictments including: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another, and aggravated sodomy.

Jones was faced with a total of six counts including: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and concealing the death of another.

