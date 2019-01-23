SNELLVILLE, GA (CBS46) Four suspects are wanted in Gwinnett County for an alleged robbery.
Police say four suspects were seen burglarizing a home on Imperial Hill Drive on January 16. The victim says the suspects kicked in his front doors around 1 p.m. and stole a computer and jewelry.
Suspect one is described as a black male who was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt with USA on the back, dark pants, red sneakers, a head band and has a thin build.
Suspect two was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants with white stripes down the side, light sneakers and has a thin build.
Suspect three is a black male with a thin build, he was seen wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and white sneakers.
Suspect four had on a dark hoodie, dark pants, black and white sneakers and has a thin build.
They were seen fleeing the residence in a silver Nissan Altima, possibly with a spare tire or tire missing a hubcap on the front right side of the vehicle.
