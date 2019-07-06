ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning in northwest Atlanta.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 500 Bishop Street.
The victim told officials, he heard a knock on his door and he then looked out his peep to see if anyone was there. Prior to opening his door, the victim grabbed his firearm for protection.
He then opened his door slightly and saw two to three men standing there with firearms, so the victim started firing.
According to officials, the suspects then fled the scene and no one appeared to be injured during the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
