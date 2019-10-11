CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after a police pursuit that spanned two counties.
Atlanta Police attempted to stop what they believe to be a stolen car at Central and Memorial Drive, however, the motorist refused to stop. Instead, the individual, who also had two passengers in the vehicle, continued into Clayton County.
State patrol joined in on the chase and successfully utilized a pit maneuver ultimately bringing the vehicle to a stop at Forest Parkway and Derrick Jones Road.
The identities of the three suspects has not yet been released. Charges are pending.
