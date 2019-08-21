SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men are wanted for their involvement in an armed robbery at Ringolds Store in Spalding County.
Deputies say the two suspects entered the store located in the 4200 block of Jackson Road just after 9 p.m.
Upon entry, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun while the second suspect went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
Both suspects then fled the scene on foot toward eastbound Jackson Road.
No injuries were reported by the store clerk.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Keith Massengale at 770-467-4282.
