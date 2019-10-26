ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating after dozens of cars were broken into at a North Highland Avenue parking deck.
CBS46 spoke with several residents who found their windows smashed Saturday afternoon.
"Every car has been hit," Mohid Singh said.
Singh's car was one of 33 cars broken into overnight.
Police responded around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers saw three suspects leaving the area.
20-year-old Joshua Wynder was arrested.
"Thankfully we didn't park our other car here or else they would have broken into it as well," Singh said.
Complex management sent out an email notifying everyone there were break-ins on the first two floors, which are retail spaces.
Singh told CBS46 the third floor and up is for residents only.
"It's just more convenient to park here, so that's what we do," he said.
Police are still investigating and have increased patrol in the area.
