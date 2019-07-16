LUMBER CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two suspects are wanted after they allegedly robbed a drugstore of cash and pills.
Lumber City Police say the alleged robbery took place around 11 a.m. on July 15. The two suspects entered the drugstore located in the 3300 block of East Golden Isles Parkway, pulled out semi-automatic handguns, ordered the store owner and an employee to the ground. One suspect then zip tied the employee.
The other suspect escorted the owner into the office and demanded the safe be open.
Along with cash, the suspects made off with various opioid pills and liquids. Once their loot was gathered, both suspects fled the scene on a Hayabusa motorcycle together, traveling north on Hwy 117 towards Jacksonville.
Police later discovered the motorcycle 11 miles away abandoned on a dirt road. Police were also able to determine the motorcycle had been stolen out of Lagrange, and the license plate was stolen from another motorcycle from Jacksonville.
The suspects are described as two black males dressed in camouflage and dark clothing, and wearing motorcycle helmets.
Anyone with information of this incident or similar robberies, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Lumber City Police Department at 912-363-4942.
