CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Law enforcement officials in Cherokee County are searching for the driver responsible for a head on collision with a school bus.
The Cherokee County Sherriff’s office is working to learn who was driving a car that collided with the school bus sending it in to a ravine.
“It sounded kinda like an explosion or something. You just heard metal crunching,” Nicholas Haydon said.
Haydon tells CBS46 that sound woke him from his sleep Tuesday morning. What he saw outside his home was even more frighting.
“I see the bus directly across from my driveway, over here off into the ditch,” Haydon explained.
He sprinted to the crash where he found the driver and one child inside.
“I offered her help if she wanted to get out of the bus because she was leaning to one side, and I look, like her door to get out is jammed,” Haydon said.
Luckily no one was hurt. Moments later Haydon’s wife discovered the car officials believe caused the accident in their front yard.
“I run down with my wife to check and see if there’s anybody in there and when we got there the car was empty,” said Haydon.
“The steering wheel appeared to be broken by the body from the impact of the collision and we found some blood on the scene,” Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office explained.
Baker said the driver ran into the nearby woods. Several hours later a burgundy van was stolen from a nearby business. He explained 17-year-old Timothy Kimbarl, and 22-year-old Jordan Payne of Lumpkin County are persons of interest in both investigations.
“We want to speak to them and we haven’t had any luck getting in contact with them in person,” Baker told CBS46 NEWS.
The suspects are believed to be in a minivan with Georgia tag RRW9285. If you know anything, call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-720-7079.
