DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a DeKalb County gas station early Monday evening.
Police say the victim was arguing with other individuals at a BP gas station in the 3700 block of Panthersville Road before the shots rang out.
Police are actively searching for suspects. Anyone with information should contact DeKalb County Police.
