LAGRANGE, Ga (CBS46) -- Police say multiple suspects decided to settle a dispute by opening fire on a home with an AK-47 assault rifle, then stealing an XBox.
LaGrange police officers responded to a call about shots being fired into the home at 202 Vines Street on Saturday.
They say they found Thillinius Gray in his car with the rifle, several televisions and an XBox One game console.
Police determined that another man, Joshua Maddox, had gone to the home on Vines Street along with two others, after a previous altercation with the homeowners. They say the group fired multiple shots into the home, then went in and took the electronics.
Both Gray and Maddox are in police custody. More arrests are expected.
