NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in identifying two suspects who were allegedly in credit card fraud.
The incident happened on Monday May 27 at West Gwinnett Park in unincorporated Norcross where the victim had parked her car.
A suspect removed a piece of the victim’s car door handle to gain access to then steal her wallet.
Moments later the two suspects were seen using the victim’s credit cards at a nearby Target on Holcomb Bridge.
One suspect was seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, black pants, and has tattoos on his left forearm. The other suspect was seen wearing a blue hat, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300
