ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects involved in a May 31 armed robbery are wanted in Athens-Clarke County.
Police say suspect one is described as a heavy-set black male, around 5'5" with a distinctive limp and possible tattoos on his right arm. Suspect two is a black male, around 5'9".
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775. A $1,000 reward is being offered.
