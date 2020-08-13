ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unidentified female is among the suspects Atlanta Police are searching for in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping in the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW.
According to the victim, she and the female suspect -- who was considered a friend-- attended a nightclub together on June 25. At some point the two became engaged in a verbal dispute, but still agreed to leave the establishment together.
The victim says both she and the suspect entered a vehicle occupied by a group of unfamiliar men and one other female. During the commute the other occupants began fighting with the victim, with one male suspect pulling out a gun and demanding cash and credit cards.
The victim complied and says she was later released by the suspects. On June 26 around 9:33 a.m., the victim contacted police to report the robbery and her account of being held against her will.
Police are now asking the public to come forward with information of the persons who were inside the vehicle during the incident. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
