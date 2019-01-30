GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Three men are believed to be responsible for local gym thefts and credit card fraud in Dacula and Lawerenceville.
On January 14th Gwinnett Police say a suspect stole keys to a vehicle from a Gold's Gym on Auburn Road, and used them to enter the vehicle and steal two credit cards. The cards were then used by a second suspect at a Target in Atlanta to purchase an Apple product valued at more than $1,000.
A second incident on January 17th involved a victim's wallet being stolen from his locker at the Gold's Gym on Duluth Highway. The stolen credit cards were used to purchase more than $1,000 worth of Apple items at the Target across the street and a Target in Peachtree Corners.
Detectives believe each of the incidents may be related due to the nature of theft and purchases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/.
