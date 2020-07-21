Suspects wanted in connection to I-20 shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two suspects are wanted for aggravated assault in DeKalb County after an interstate shooting left one person injured.
DeKalb County Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road on Monday. According to police, the incident involved an attempted robbery.
One person was shot while in a vehicle with two others. Police say they met with the victim when the vehicle stopped on I-20 near Glenwood Road.
If anyone recognizes the suspects, please call 911 or the South Precinct detectives at 404-286-7990.
