ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation in partnership with several agencies have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder of a local mother.
Nearly 10 days after a local mother went missing, investigators confirmed she had been murdered.
Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, GA, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, GA, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, GA, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Juan Antonio Vega of Cobb County, 25, and were all wanted for the murder of Rossana Delgado.
On May 15, authorities captured Colone, Garcia, and Vega in Mexico. All three are pending extradition proceedings to Georgia to face murder charges, according to officials. Police also added that a warrant was taken for Vega for the murder of Delgado.
Delgado's loved ones tell CBS46, the mother of two had just become a new grandmother and now the entire family is mourning.
"What did they obtain," questioned Jenifer Nunez. "They took a lot from us and we lost a lot.
What did they gain? Why did they do this."
Nunez knows her best friend as one of the hardest working women but Delegado is even better known across the community for the path she's created-- she and her husband immigrated from Venezuela for a better life.
"Yhony and Rossana worked really hard to obtain the American dream and so they finally reach it and once they had it all, it was taken from them."
It was the family’s own investigation through pulling store surveillance video and tracking Delgado’s cellphone to a home, that helped open a GBI investigation.
On April 16th, the family says the mother was doing a taxi drive, taking a passenger to a store in Dekalb's Plaza Fiesta. Security footage obtained by the husband shows the mother inside Ross.
Delegado's husband told police she never made it back to their Barrow County home. He was able to track her cell phone location to an unknown residence.
Then four days later, investigators found a body in Gilmer County. It wasn't until this weekend that the GBI was able to positively identify the remains as the 37-year-old's.
Nunez told CBS46, had it not been for the persistence of Delgado's loving husband, they'd all be with even fewer answers.
"I hope they find these people. I want them to tell us," she paused. "Today we are mourning her loss but we want them to tell us why they did it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.