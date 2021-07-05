SPALDING CO. (CBS46)—A suspended Spalding County Commissioner will spend the next 9 years in jail for shooting at two deputies who attempted to serve a warrant at the commissioner’s home.
The incident happened in February 2020.
Spalding County deputies were serving a simple assault warrant at Don Hawbaker’s Spalding County home.
During the deputy's encounter with Hawbaker, he fired two shots at the officers.
Deputies took cover and called Spalding County SWAT officers to assist.
After an intense standoff, SWAT units used an armored vehicle to ram Hawbaker’s home and took him into custody. There were no injuries.
At a court hearing immediately after the incident, Hawbaker’s attorney said the suspended county commissioner had deep alcohol and mental issues. Hawbaker, 64, was arrested in October 2019 for driving under the influence, officials said.
Hawbaker entered a guilty plea for shooting at the deputies and he was sentenced to a total of 20 years with ten 10 to serve in prison followed by ten 10 years on probation.
In a statement, Spalding County Sheriff Dix said, “Hawbaker has been in custody in the Spalding County Jail without bond since the February 4, 2020, incident occurred. When he entered his plea, Hawbaker admitted to the accusations and accepted responsibility for his actions. He apologized to my deputies that he fired shots at that day.”
The sheriff went on to say, “It is my understanding that early release via parole is highly unlikely based on the severity of the crimes he admitted to in court this morning. If we are notified about the possibility of an early release or hearing, we will fight to ensure that it is not granted until his full term is served. He will get credit for the time he has already spent in the Spalding County Jail and may be transferred to the state prison system as early as today.”
