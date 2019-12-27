CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are warning residents of a suspicious man who was spotted in a Clarke County neighborhood on December 23.
Around 2 p.m. a child, who was riding his bike in the Weatherly Woods subdivision, was approached by an unknown man in a blue Nissan.
According to the child, the man said he had something to give the child. The child yelled out "no" and immediately fled the scene.
Police said the unknown man was described as a white male with unkempt hair, an unkempt, salt and pepper beard and is said to have been wearing a black hoodie.
His vehicle was described an older, extremely rusty, blue Nissan with a dent on the driver’s side, broken taillight, missing hubcap, and has several stickers on the rear. One of the notable stickers on the rear window was of a rebel flag with the words “heritage not hate” inscribed on it.
ACCPD would like to identify this person and vehicle in an attempt to determine if there
were any criminal intentions surrounding this encounter. If anyone has any information about this vehicle and/or driver, please contact Det. Michael Carroll at 762-400-7098. If anyone sees this vehicle, please call 911.
