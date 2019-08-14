DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Police investigating a suspicious package at the U.S. Social Security Administration building in Decatur evacuated the facility for a short time but employees are now being allowed back inside.
The office is located on the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur. Police tell CBS46 News that a HAZMAT team is on scene investigating.
As many as 25 people were evacuated as a result.
No information has been released on what the package contained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
