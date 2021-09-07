Suspicious package near Lenox Mall prompts investigation, roadway blocked

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating suspicious package on a busy street near Lenox Square Tuesday afternoon.
As of 5:39 pm. police have blocked off parts of Lenox Road in northeast Atlanta as they investigate the scene.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News
