DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A chase led to a vehicle crashing into a DeKalb County Police cruiser early Friday morning.
Not much information is known about what led up to the chase but a white Ford SUV led officers onto I-285 north before heading west on I-20 towards Atlanta.
The vehicle eventually exited onto Memorial Drive and down Flat Shoals Road before heading into a neighborhood off Van Vleck Avenue.
The SUV then crashed into the police cruiser near the intersection of Clifton Way and Ora Avenue.
The suspect ditched the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He was later taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
