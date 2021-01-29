Decatur Police asked for the public's help after a car was stolen this evening with the victim's dog still inside the car.
According to police, the 2018 White Mazda CX-5 was parked running on the curb near the intersection of Ponce de Leon Place at West Ponce de Leon Avenue. While the victim was using an ATM, she said someone wearing dark clothing got in the SUV and drove off with her dog, "Bourke" inside.
A witness gave chase to the stolen car, but lost the SUV as it traveled south on Church Street towards East Trinity Place. The SUV has a Georgia tag with number CIF7484.
If you see the stolen vehicle call 911 or police immediately at 678-553-6628.
