SUV traveling in turn lane, sideswipes school bus

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police expect to charge a driver who side-swiped a school bus Thursday afternoon. The impact caused the SUV to barrel roll at least once, according to Marietta Police.
The incident happened around 3:26p.m. on Powder Springs Street near the intersection of Oregon Trail. No apparent life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police at the scene an adult female driver in the SUV entered the center left turn lane on Powder Springs Street southbound, using the turn lane as a travel lane.
The Marietta City School bus had one student on board, according to the bus driver’s account to police. It was traveling northbound on Powder Springs Street. It entered the center turn lane to turn onto Hickory Drive.
The bus driver watched the SUV approaching and not appearing to slow down. The bus driver pulled as far to the right within the turn lane as possible in order to avoid being hit head on.
Police told CBS46 News the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.