SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Suwanee is following suit with other areas around metro Atlanta by declaring a local state of emergency and temporarily shutting down businesses.
Mayor Jimmy Burnette declared the state of emergency Thursday afternoon, it goes into effect Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. The executive order details the closure of restaurant dining rooms, gyms, studios, movie theaters, bowling alleys, live performance venues and entertainment centers.
"Most of our city restaurants have already began making these adjustments on their own, and for that we thank them for their proactive efforts to date," said Mayor Burnette. "With this proclamation, we are taking additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and protect the health and safety of Suwanee residents," he added.
Restaurants is still permitted to place to-go and delivery orders. City parks are also remaining open for the time being, however, citizens are asked to practice social distancing.
For information visit www.suwanee.com.
