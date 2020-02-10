SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46)—Suwanee police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a bank robber.
According to a press release, the bank robbery happened on February 6 at the SunTrust Bank located inside of the Publix shopping center on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near McGinnis Ferry Road.
Police said a woman handed the bank teller a note demanding money.
The suspect is described as a white female, 40-50 years old, wearing a white Atlanta Braves hat.
Police said the robber was also wearing red and tan two-toned gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Belcher at 770-904-7629.
