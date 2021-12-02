ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 37-year-old woman who lives in Suwanee has pleaded guilty to scamming the Social Security Administration and FEMA out nearly $1 million.
According to the Georgia U.S. Attorney Kurt K. Erskine, Ivie Shevon Sajere and her co-conspirators "brazenly used the stolen personal information of innocent people" and filed thousands of false claims for SAA retirement benefits and FEMA disaster benefits between June 2017 and September 2018.
Sajere was assisted by her husband, Neville Sajere, according to the press release from the Department of Justice. The press release also says that Ivie and Neville, both Nigerian nationals, engaged in marriage fraud in an unsuccessful attempt to become US citizens.
Once an application was approved, the fraudsters directed that the funds be deposited onto a Green Dot debit card opened using other stolen personal information. As soon as the money was credited to the Green Dot debit card, the defendant generated payments through Square, Stripe and Paypal to Nevada Bridge TV, a Nigerian streaming service/television production company owned by the defendant’s husband; BAGMA, an African gospel award show business owned by the defendant’s husband; and Shevonz, a clothing store owned by the defendant.
Sajere is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2022.
