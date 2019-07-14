ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Someone walked into a parking garage Saturday morning and drove out in a car that cost as much as some houses.
It happened in the 300 block of E Paces Ferry Rd in Buckhead.
A man was first confronted by the building's concierge. That was caught by security cameras. But then a few hours later, he returned wearing different clothes and that's when, police say, he made his move.
Investigators say the suspect took off in a Ferrari.
The car had been left unlocked, with the key fob inside. Cash and a hand gun were also in it.
