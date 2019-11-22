Swastikas drawn inside UGA residence halls

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Swastikas were drawn on message boards and other signage inside two residence halls at the University of Georgia.
Some students told CBS46 that Jewish students were among those targeted.
“People kind of believe that we’re more progressive than we are and we’re really not,” said junior Adia Aidoo.
“I am a little surprised because for me, I thought UGA was a really diverse place when I first came,” said student Maitri Patel. “I’m not from a very diverse area so I was really happy to come here and see other people who were diverse, so it was really shocking for me to see that.”
UGA president Jere W. Morehead released a statement about the incident:
“Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students:
You may be aware of troubling reports about swastikas drawn on message boards and placards in two of our residence halls.
I am appalled by such offensive and outrageous displays of hate. Let me be clear: this type of behavior has no place on our campus. The University of Georgia is defined by our shared values. Respect for others, diversity of thought, a love of learning, and a drive to expand knowledge and make a positive difference—these values unite us as a campus community and inspire our academic endeavors.
This matter has been investigated by the Equal Opportunity Office and University Police. However, the individual(s) responsible remains unknown. If you have any information regarding the perpetrator(s) in this matter, please contact Janyce Dawkins, Director of the Equal Opportunity Office, at edawkins@uga.edu or 706-542-7912 or Dan Silk, UGA Chief of Police, at dsilk@police.uga.edu or 706-542-2200.
Let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our University community.”
“I’m really happy they did address it,” said student Megha Patel. “I wasn’t expecting an email from the president, so it was really nice to see him addressing and saying that it wasn’t something he thought that UGA stood for.”
While UGA’s president is speaking out, some believe words alone may not stop the hate.
“I know they probably can’t do that much about knowing who actually did it but I don’t know, sometimes I feel like the university doesn’t do enough when it comes to cases of discrimination,” Aidoo said.
In August another swastika was placed on a dorm door.
“I think a lot of people like to say this is not who we are but if you see that there’s a pattern forming than it’s difficult to say that’s not who we are,” said student and Young Democrats of UGA member Jack Henry Decker. “I don’t think it’s who we want to be but I think it might be who we are right now.”
