BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tensions erupted into a shooting Monday evening near an apartment complex on Main Street that left one person injured.
Atlanta Police responded to the person shot call in the 2400 block of Pidemont Road where they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. It is believed that a heated argument lead to the victim being shot by another male.
At this time, police do not know if other people were in the apartment when the shooting happened.
SWAT was called to the complex located in the 500 block of Main Street. Just as they prepared to enter the apartment, the suspect approached officers in Zone 1 and turned himself in.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
