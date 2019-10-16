ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a strange scene in Alpahretta on Wednesday as SWAT teams and police surrounded a house on Old Roswell Road.
"Come out with your hands out," yelled members of SWAT outside a residence.
It all started on October 15, when a man told police he had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Alpharetta, then transported to a location in Roswell. He was eventually able to escape and call police.
Police believe the kidnapping took place on Huntington Drive. Less than 24-hours later, detectives were able to locate a suspect thanks to a previous arrest warrant.
"[A man] wanted in Roswell for an assault charge, so we were able to make the stop on him for that and take him into custody for the arrest warrant out of Roswell,” said Sgt. Howard Miller with the Alpharetta Police. “And then our investigators were able to question him over the kidnapping that happened in Alpharetta last night."
Once the scene was safe, Alpharetta investigators began combing through the house. They said they are still trying to determine a motive for the kidnapping.
