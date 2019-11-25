SWAT locates murder suspect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Just weeks after being labeled a murder suspect by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Vladimir Shaulov has been arrested.
Vladimir, 39, was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Frank Moore in Decatur on Nov. 5. He is accused of shooting Frank several times at a residence on Fair Lane.
On Nov. 25 Vladimir was located at a business in Decatur by investigators and a SWAT tactical team. He was arrested without incident and transported to DeKalb County Jail.
