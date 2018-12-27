COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Cobb County Police Community Affairs Unit made Christmas a reality for several children who otherwise might not have had a Christmas celebration at all.
On Sunday, December 23rd, officers took part in the very first SWAT Santa event.
SWAT Santa traveled to five different families in Cobb County delivering gifts to a total of 17 children. SWAT Santa was assisted by the officers of the Community Affairs Unit who helped him get to the children in a safe manner.
The group says they hope to make next year’s SWAT Santa an even bigger event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.