SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A SWAT situation in Gwinnett County has come to a peaceful end Friday afternoon.
The situation took place at a home in the area of Spain Road and Annistown Road. Federal and local law enforcement were pursuing Kevis Devon Price who was wanted in Newberry County, South Carolina on multiple charges of attempted murder, including two counts against small children.
Price, 29, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Friday.
Another person was also involved at the scene, but there has been no update on that person's whereabouts.
