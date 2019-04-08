Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A SWAT situation is now over in southwest Atlanta after a man barricaded himself in a home with five children inside.
The incident unfolded at a home on Venetian Drive near Graymont Drive.
Atlanta Police say the suspect was believed to be armed and he was holding as many as five children inside the home.
Atlanta Police tweeted around 7 a.m. that the children were released from the home but negotiations were continuing between officers and the man inside.
The man eventually surrendered to police around 7:20 a.m.
It's unclear what prompted the standoff.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
