SWAT situation ends peacefully at Army base

FORT GORDON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A domestic incident prompted SWAT to a home on Fort Gordon Army base Wednesday.
According to CBS affiliate WRDW, the situation began around 4 p.m. at a home in the Gordon Terrace neighborhood. As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated.
However, by 8:30 p.m. families were allowed to return to their homes when the incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is in Fort Gordon Police custody. The investigation is ongoing.
