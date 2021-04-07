The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported that they have a person in custody following a SWAT standoff in an Alpharetta neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The SWAT team used a less than lethal tactic to take the armed man into custody.
During the standoff, deputies asked residents of the Jamestown Subdivision to shelter in place and to avoid the area as the investigation continued. Authorities said shots were fired, however, no one was reported injured during the incident.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, all activity in the subdivision can resume as normal.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.