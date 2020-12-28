A SWAT team was deployed to a neighborhood in Lithonia but the situation has ended.
It all unfolded inside a subdivision on Klondike River Road near the intersection of Klondike and Browns Mill roads. Several police cruisers and a SWAT vehicle were on scene. A resident says he and some other neighbors were evacuated around 12 a.m. but it's unclear what police were investigating.
The vehicle left the scene around 7 a.m.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information. We'll provide updates as new details are learned.
