South Fulton, GA (CBS46) Residents of a South Fulton subdivision have full access to their homes once again after a SWAT situation forced police to block entrance into the area Sunday night.
Police say the situation started as a domestic dispute. Witnesses say the incident began around 7 p.m. at the home on the 5500 block of Waverly Park Drive.
According to South Fulton Police, the suspect had hostages but they've since been released.
The suspect has yet to be taken into custody.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information is learned.
