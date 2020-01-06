ATLANTA – A SWAT standoff ended with a father of four in custody and three of his children treated for lacerations to their heads on Monday.
Police were called to the 200 block of Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta. Three of the suspect’s children reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home and claimed their father had attacked them with a baseball bat.
Police arrived and at some point requested a SWAT team assist. Investigators said the suspect barricaded himself inside his home with a fourth child. Officers said the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect who they identified as James Tidwell.
Police said after hours they were able to rescue the suspects 7-year-old daughter. Officers said she was unharmed.
A family friend described Tidwell as an attentive, single father. She said Tidwell recently lost his job and was under a lot of financial stress. Police said Tindwell faces several charges.
