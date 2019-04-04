STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) – A possible domestic situation turned deadly Thursday when one civilian was killed, and two Henry County Police officers were shot.
According to Captain Joey Smith of the Henry County Police, officers responded to a 911 call on the 300 block of Eagle Court in the Eagle Ridge subdivision around 10:45 a.m. The officers were responding to a “trouble unknown call” and Captain Smith said they had exigent circumstances to try to enter the home.
Once the officers were able to open the door and enter the home, gun shots were fired and both officers were hit. Henry County Police said the officers who were hit did not fire back at the suspect and evacuated the house.
Both officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with what Captain Smith said were non-life-threatening injuries. Smith said one of the officers was hit in the upper torso but couldn’t get into the details of their injuries. Both officers are in their 30’s and members of the SWAT team, Smith said.
CBS46's Sally Sears spoke to a family member of one of the officers who said their son-in-law had been shot.
“He’s an army veteran, two tours in Iraq/Afghanistan and he’s been on the force for a while," said Rick Coursey. "It’s a terrible tragedy, not a tragedy, but an accident."
Captain Smith said a 16-year-old was in the home with the gunman. Police were negotiating with the gunman to get the juvenile released, but Smith didn’t know what, if anything, has been requested by the shooter.
Smith said police are communicating with the male shooter and are working to de-escalate the situation. The primary focus for police now is securing the release of the juvenile and making sure no one else gets hurt, Smith said.
The shooting has caused delays and traffic issues in the area. Immediately after the shooting, parts of I-75 North were completely shut down for almost an hour. Police have asked for people to avoid the area around Eagle Court until the situation has been resolved.
Just before 9 p.m., a loud bang was heard from inside the home. Video provided from a witness shows the moment the sound was heard and first responders moving into the home.
By 11 p.m. the SWAT standoff had entered its 12th hour. A Henry County spokesperson said a female and 16-year-old remained in the house as hostages.
"Our barricaded subject has refused to surrender and refused to provide proof of the well-being of a female and 16-year-old inside residence." As a result, gas was deployed into the home.
The suspect fired numerous rounds at SWAT, however no one was injured. Officers did not return fire.
This is a breaking news situation. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest information.
