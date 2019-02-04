LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46)- All roads leading into the Buckingham neighborhood in Lithonia were blocked off for hours Monday as Dekalb County police tried to catch a man they thought was involved in an armed robbery.
Police say the Taco Bell on Fairington Road, less than half a mile away was robbed around 9:30 a.m. The responding officer went to a vacant house on Mayfair Crossing to see if the suspect was there.
“The officer who worked the area knew this was an abandoned location and I guess he encountered several suspects here before, so he was checking just to see if the person who committed the robbery came back to this location or came to this location.”
Sergeant Jacques Spencer said the officer found a man with a gun outside of the house and opened fire, though he could not tell CBS46 why the officer felt threatened.
“It’s not exactly clear who he encountered here,” Spencer said. “He did encounter an armed suspect and that's when he discharged his firearm in self-defense.
Police do not believe the man was struck by the officer's gunfire.
Police believed the man went into the house. After calling in SWAT, officers made entry but no one was inside.
“It's believed that he left before police got here in time to set up a perimeter and before swat got here.”
Residents were told to stay in their homes while SWAT was on scene. Those who were not in the neighborhood at the time were not allowed in for hours.
