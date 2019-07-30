DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect wanted by the police was found at a home in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.
Police received a call that a person of interest who was armed entered a home on the 5700 block of Hillside Drive in Doraville.
Moments later, the SWAT team arrived and within thirty minutes, the suspect surrendered without incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
