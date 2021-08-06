LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The SWAT Team was called to a reported domestic situation between a couple Friday morning.
Police told CBS46 the incident happened between a boyfriend and girlfriend on Old Beulah Road.
The woman allegedly felt threatened and called police, then she got out of the house.
Police said the man, who reportedly had a warrant that out for his arrest on burglary charges, barricaded himself in the attic with multiple weapons/guns.
The SWAT Team eventually got him out.
No injuries were reported.
The Lithia Springs Sheriff's Office said there will be more charges to follow.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.