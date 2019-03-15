Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A SWAT team was called to a home in Atlanta after a naked man climbed onto the roof and refused to come down.
The incident began around 5:15 a.m. at the home on the 300 block of 4th Street.
According to police, officers are currently trying to negotiate the man off the roof but he has refused to come down.
Right now, Argonne Avenue is currently blocked between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 15th Street. Also, 5th and 4th streets are currently blocked between Penn Avenue and Durant Place.
